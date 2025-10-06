Invest 95L could become tropical depression this week

The Brief Invest 95L may become a tropical depression this week. It has a 50% chance of developing over the next two days and a 70% chance of developing over the next week but is expected to stay away from the United States. If Invest 95L develops into a named storm, it will be named Jerry.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills is tracking a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa.

She says over the next few days things will be conducive for it to form, and it could become a tropical depression by the middle of the week.

Mills added that it may likely become the next named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

Invest 95L has a 50% chance of developing over the next two days and a 70% chance of developing over the next week.

She says there is a weak center of circulation with disorganized thunderstorms, but it is trying to get organized.

As of Monday morning, it was a couple of hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

All of the computer models are bringing Invest 95L near the Leeward Islands and then have it curving to the north, staying well east of the United States.

If Invest 95L is named, it will be called Jerry.

What is an Invest?

The term "invest" is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.