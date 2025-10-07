Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic and will likely become a hurricane

The Brief Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the Central Atlantic on Tuesday morning. It is expected to pass near just north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night and early Friday morning. Computer models indicate that it will eventually take a northern turn and stay away from the United States.



Tropical Storm Jerry formed on Tuesday morning in the Central Atlantic and will likely strengthen into a hurricane this week.

As of 11 a.m., it was located at 11.5°N 44.6°W., which is about 1,315 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the west at 24 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

What's next:

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass near just north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Watches may be issued for a portion of the area on Tuesday afternoon or evening because there is an increased risk of wind, surf and rainfall.

The NHC said a decrease in forward speed and a turn to the west-northwest is expected over the next few days.

Many of the computer models have it turning north and away from the United States.

The backstory:

The system was first designated as Invest 95L before becoming Tropical Storm Jerry late Tuesday morning.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

Dig deeper:

Meteorologists are also watching an area of interest near the Bay of Campeche.

It has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next week.

It is expected to move west into the Bay and will not impact Florida.