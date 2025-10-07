Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic and will likely become a hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Jerry formed on Tuesday morning in the Central Atlantic and will likely strengthen into a hurricane this week.
As of 11 a.m., it was located at 11.5°N 44.6°W., which is about 1,315 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the west at 24 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.
What's next:
Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to pass near just north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Watches may be issued for a portion of the area on Tuesday afternoon or evening because there is an increased risk of wind, surf and rainfall.
The NHC said a decrease in forward speed and a turn to the west-northwest is expected over the next few days.
Many of the computer models have it turning north and away from the United States.
The backstory:
The system was first designated as Invest 95L before becoming Tropical Storm Jerry late Tuesday morning.
A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.
Dig deeper:
Meteorologists are also watching an area of interest near the Bay of Campeche.
It has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next week.
It is expected to move west into the Bay and will not impact Florida.
