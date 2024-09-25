Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Is Publix open during Hurricane Helene?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 25, 2024 7:15pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is expected to be off the west coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon as a Category 4 storm and Publix says it is keeping a close eye on the weather and may be adjusting hours in areas that will likely be hit the hardest. 

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Publix has modified hours for 64 locations in Florida and Georgia. 

READ: Hurricane Helene timeline: Here’s what to expect

Florida Publix stores with modified hours include stores in:

  • Apollo Beach
  • Clearwater
  • Dunedin
  • Hudson
  • Largo
  • Longboat Key
  • Madeira Beach
  • New Port Richey
  • Palm Harbor
  • Palmetto
  • Port Richey
  • St. Petersburg
  • St. Pete Beach
  • Spring Hill
  • Treasure Island
  • Weeki Wachee

Click here for a full list of stores with modified hours and more information. 

