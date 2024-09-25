Is Publix open during Hurricane Helene?
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Helene is expected to be off the west coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon as a Category 4 storm and Publix says it is keeping a close eye on the weather and may be adjusting hours in areas that will likely be hit the hardest.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Publix has modified hours for 64 locations in Florida and Georgia.
Florida Publix stores with modified hours include stores in:
- Apollo Beach
- Clearwater
- Dunedin
- Hudson
- Largo
- Longboat Key
- Madeira Beach
- New Port Richey
- Palm Harbor
- Palmetto
- Port Richey
- St. Petersburg
- St. Pete Beach
- Spring Hill
- Treasure Island
- Weeki Wachee
Click here for a full list of stores with modified hours and more information.
