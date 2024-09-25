Is Publix open during Hurricane Helene?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene is expected to be off the west coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon as a Category 4 storm and Publix says it is keeping a close eye on the weather and may be adjusting hours in areas that will likely be hit the hardest.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Publix has modified hours for 64 locations in Florida and Georgia.

Florida Publix stores with modified hours include stores in:

Apollo Beach

Clearwater

Dunedin

Hudson

Largo

Longboat Key

Madeira Beach

New Port Richey

Palm Harbor

Palmetto

Port Richey

St. Petersburg

St. Pete Beach

Spring Hill

Treasure Island

Weeki Wachee

