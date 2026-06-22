Is Tampa Bay ferry service returning? New boats, local operator secured for Bay Area

The Brief Two new vessels have been secured for the return of Tampa Bay ferry service. Officials say the new vessels bring more capacity, more schedule options, and a backup boat for maintenance. Officials will hold a press conference later this morning to discuss the new updates.



Tampa Bay’s ferry service is moving closer to a comeback with two new vessels secured for the route between Tampa and St. Pete.

The boats are expected to bring more flexibility to the service, including more departure options during peak times and a backup option when one vessel needs maintenance.

One of the boats is similar in size to the previous Cross Bay Ferry vessel, while the other is significantly larger, increasing overall capacity to 250 passengers.

What we know:

The new ferry operation will look different from the previous service, which ended last year after challenges with the operator and vessel availability.

Local officials began searching for a new arrangement after declining a proposal to replace the ferry’s successful vessel with a slower and more expensive option.

This time, the boats will be owned locally, and Pinellas County-based Hubbard’s Marina will operate the service.

Hubbard’s Marina has been a fixture in the Tampa Bay area for nearly a century and says the goal is to create a more locally focused experience onboard.

The long term goal is to operate the ferry year-round between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

What they're saying:

Captain Dylan Hubbard says the new service will highlight local businesses, with plans to feature food, drinks and products from Bay Area restaurants and breweries.

"This is going to be locals who live here and every part of the service, the amenities, the food, the drink… we’re trying to get from ultra-local purveyors to give kind of credence to our area."

Hubbard says renovations to the vessels will also focus on creating a comfortable experience for passengers traveling across the bay.

"That’s what it’s all it about: experiential tourism. That’s our focus. We want to provide a really awesome entertaining cruise, something that’s going to make memories."

What will be the cost?

Hubbard says the goal is to keep tickets affordable, with prices expected to be around $10.

What we don't know:

A firm launch date has not been announced.

Hubbard says if everything stays on track, service could return sometime in October or November, but renovations to the vessels and coast guard inspections will first need to be completed.