Shooting outside Plant City nightclub leaves 1 dead: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting outside a Plant City nightclub early Saturday morning. Deputies found a victim lying in the roadway who was pronounced dead at the scene, while the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating. Detectives closed the intersection of East U.S. Highway 92 and Charlie Taylor Road to conduct their investigation.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a person dead early Saturday outside a Plant City nightclub.

Plant City nightclub shooting

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded to El Diamante nightclub, located at 3603 U.S. Highway 92, shortly after 2 a.m., after receiving a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a person who had been shot lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

Investigators said the person who fired the gun remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues.

East U.S. Highway 92 closure

Why you should care:

The intersection of Charlie Taylor Road and East U.S. Highway 92 is closed while detectives investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use other routes until the investigation is complete.

Hillsborough sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"Detectives are actively investigating this scene, and we are committed to finding out exactly what happened here," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "If you have any information about this incident, please contact our detectives."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

Plant City shooting details

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active, and no additional details, including the identity of the victim or whether any charges will be filed, have been released.