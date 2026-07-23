Venice Goodwill Bargain Barn: New pay-by-the-pound store opens on Triple Diamond Boulevard

The Brief A line of about 200 bargain hunters wrapped around Goodwill Manasota's newest Bargain Barn in Venice for its official opening Thursday. The pay-by-the-pound outlet at the new sustainability and logistics center on Triple Diamond Boulevard rotates product bins every 30 minutes. Revenue from sales directly funds local mission programs, with nearly 90 cents of every dollar reinvested into community job services.



Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside Venice's newest Goodwill Bargain Barn on Thursday morning, eager to score deeply discounted items sold by the pound.

Venice bargain shoppers assemble

What we know:

Shoppers formed a long line outside the new Goodwill Manasota Bargain Barn off Triple Diamond Boulevard in Venice for its official opening Thursday. Roughly 200 people wrapped around the building before doors opened, ready to hunt through bins filled with donated goods.

"This is another opportunity for us to get those donations that either don’t sell in our stores or don’t meet our quality standards that still have a value for people in the community to come and get them," said Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Don Githens.

The store sits inside Goodwill Manasota's third sustainability and logistics center. The organization operates two other centers in North Port and off Whitfield Industrial Way in Sarasota. The new Venice facility is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rotating bins spark rush

What they're saying:

Workers rotate the sales floor four to five times daily, switching out inventory bins every 30 minutes.

"The flow of goods we are so appreciative of the support we get in the local community for both the donations and the shopping. It’s an opportunity to say thanks, create some jobs and continue to do well," said Githens.

Before shoppers dive in, staff set clear expectations: "No pushing. No shoving. Be kind… go." Once the sales floor opens, the crowd moves fast. One shopper named Barb noted that whenever workers bring out a new bin, "it’s like a swarm of bees."

Longtime deal hunters say the thrill of the search keeps them coming back. North Port resident Nina Zebrowski called the process addictive, noting her best find was a 50-cent shirt she later resold for $450.

"You find a few good things and then you’re like oh what else am I going to find. It keeps bringing you back," said Zebrowski.

Barb, a shopper from Sarasota County, walked away Thursday with children's toys, a blanket and clothing.

Local jobs drive mission

By the numbers:

The Bargain Barn offers items that did not sell in traditional retail stores or did not meet standard quality thresholds but still carry value. Almost everything in the location sells by weight.

Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Don Githens said every donation generates about $50 or so in revenue, with almost 90 cents of every dollar going directly into mission programs. The new center has already created 25 local jobs and expects to employ up to 40 people.

The Venice Bargain Barn at Goodwill Manasota's Sustainability and Logistics Center is located at the former Tervis headquarters in Venice at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd, Venice.