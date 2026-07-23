DNA technology identifies 3 men in decades-old Hillsborough cold cases: ‘Identities restored'

The Brief Advances in DNA technology and forensic genetic genealogy helped the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identify three men in cold cases dating back to 2005, 2011 and 2012. Investigators identified the men as William Lewis Crummey, William McClain and Cartis Jackson. The identifications bring closure to families who waited years for answers regarding their missing or unidentified loved ones.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit, working with the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office and forensic genetic genealogy experts, identified three men whose deaths remained unsolved for years.

Hillsborough County cold case identifications

What we know:

Investigators said advances in DNA technology and forensic genetic genealogy helped restore the identities of the men in separate cold cases dating back to 2005, 2011 and 2012.

The cases involved William Lewis Crummey, William McClain and Cartis Jackson, whose families can now have answers after years of uncertainty.

Cold case DNA testing

What they're saying:

"Part of our mission is preserving the dignity of everyone in this community, including those who can no longer speak for themselves. These identifications mean three men who were once nameless now have their identities restored, and their families finally have the closure they have waited years for," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I want to thank our Cold Case Unit, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office, and our partners at Othram Labs for their persistence and dedication to this work."

20-year Hillsborough cold case investigation

Dig deeper:

On Sept. 23, 2005, deputies responded to American Used Truck Parts in the Palm River-Clair Mel area after a dead man was found inside the sleeper compartment of a tractor-trailer.

HCSO said the man was in an advanced state of decomposition. Investigators said he could not be identified at the time.

A DNA profile was later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but no matches were found.

In 2025, the HCSO Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation with the Medical Examiner’s Office along with Othram Labs, a forensic genetic genealogy laboratory, to continue searching for answers.

On July 15, 2026, lab testing confirmed the remains belonged to William Lewis Crummey after investigators identified family connections and got a DNA sample from one of his siblings.

Investigators said family members confirmed Crummey had not been heard from since early 2005.

2011 Hillsborough cold case

On Feb. 7, 2011, deputies responded to the area of Highland Manor Drive and North Falkenburg Road in the East Lake-Orient Park area after receiving a 911 call about a dead man found in a wooded area.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was natural, but investigators were unable to identify the man.

Years later, the Cold Case Unit and Medical Examiner’s Office reopened the case and developed a DNA profile from the remains.

Using forensic genealogy, investigators identified possible extended family members. After getting reference DNA samples and completing comparison testing, authorities confirmed the man’s identity as William McClain on May 27, 2026.

Wimauma 2012 cold case

On Sept. 21, 2012, deputies discovered a partially decomposed man in a wooded area near the northwest corner of Bassa Street and North Street in Wimauma.

Detectives were unable to identify the man at the time.

When the case was reopened in 2025, investigators developed a DNA profile and submitted it to CODIS. No matches were found.

The HCSO Cold Case Unit and Othram Labs began forensic genetic genealogy research.

In June 2026, investigators received potential family leads and obtained a DNA sample from a possible sibling for comparison.

On June 1, 2026, testing confirmed the decedent was Cartis Jackson, who was born in Georgia in 1946 and moved to Florida with his family as an infant.

Investigators said Jackson had been estranged from his family since 2005.