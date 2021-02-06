‘It may end up costing someone more than 50 cent’: St. Pete mayor reacts to reports of 50 Cent’s 'wild' bash

50 Cent hosted a 'wild' Super Bowl party Friday night at a private airport hangar in St. Petersburg, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that although masks were seen here and there, for the most part, it was "COVID-oblivious".

In a Tweet on Saturday, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said, "This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent."

According to TMZ, Tampa's DJ Fresh performed as well and everyone was very clearly up for a wild and good time. TMZ reported that the party went on way past midnight, and the rapper is scheduled to perform again Saturday night.

Public officials across Tampa Bay urge restraint in celebrating the Bucs' Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

The Super Bowl comes at an important time in the region's fight against COVID-19 because Florida's seven day rolling average of new cases has been dropping. It was around 18,000 on Jan. 8. Now, it is at about 10,000.

Doctors hope the potential super spreader is more of a bowl of nothing.

