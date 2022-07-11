It's National 7/11 Day: Here's how to get your free Slurpee

article

Looking for a fun, free activity for the kids and for the whole family, for that matter?

National 7/11 Day is back — and nothing says summer quite like a refreshing Slurpee to beat the heat.

This year, 7-Eleven’s Slurpee Day is celebrating the brand’s 95th birthday with the biggest and best deals yet.

For the first time ever, Slurpee Day is taking place across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The retailer is giving customers 11 days in which to redeem their free small Slurpee drink , from July 1 through July 11, via the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven, said Slurpee Day is quite the celebration.

"We’re thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners, so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further," she told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Customers will also receive an exclusive Slurpee Day cup, which they can refill and sip on for just a dollar.

There is also a limited-time mystery Slurpee flavor that customers can try called, "What the Fanta."

7-Eleven is offering 11 days of $1 in-store deals on all grill items and customer-favorite snacks as well.

Fans of the beloved retailer reacted to the news with much excitement.

One user wrote, "Calendar is marked … we're celebrating #nationalslurpee day until then!"

Another wrote, "I can't wait! My fave convenience store!"

Customers can take advantage of the national day through July 11 at any and all 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.