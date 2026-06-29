J.C. Newman rolls America 250 cigars from historic Ybor City factory

The Brief J.C. Newman Cigar Co. is launching official America250 cigars handcrafted at its historic El Reloj factory in Tampa. The release features The American, a 100% all-American cigar made entirely with American-grown tobacco and domestic packaging. The project honors a centuries-old cigar-making tradition ahead of the nation's upcoming milestone anniversary.



Inside the historic El Reloj factory in Ybor City, workers are hand rolling a piece of tobacco history to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

Fourth-generation cigar makers are bringing back a classic brand to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tampa tobacco history

What we know:

J.C. Newman Cigar Co.'s brand, The American, has been registered as an official America250 product. The cigar has deep roots in local history, serving as the first brand rolled at El Reloj when the factory opened in 1910.

More than a century later, the brand is returning to its roots as a completely domestic product. Every component of the cigar is tied to the United States, utilizing heirloom tobacco, American-made molds, and domestic packaging.

American colony roots

The backstory:

Tobacco cultivation dates back to the Virginia Colony in 1612, serving as a critical crop that fueled early colonial growth. By the time of the American Revolution, several founding fathers, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, operated their own tobacco farms.

When J.C. Newman was founded in 1895, the United States boasted around 40,000 cigar factories. Today, El Reloj stands as the last large factory still actively rolling cigars in the country.

National milestone celebration

Why you should care:

Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to coordinate celebrations for the nation's milestone anniversary. The bipartisan America250 organization is leading the national push to engage citizens across the country.

For the Newman family, the project serves as a major spotlight on Tampa's cultural legacy as "Cigar City." The celebratory release also includes Angel Cuesta cigars and the El Reloj Collection sampler.