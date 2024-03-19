Jacksonville bakery owner working as missionary in Haiti rescued by Project Dynamo

article

As the violence continues to erupt on the streets of Port-au-Prince in Haiti, Tampa-based non-profit Project Dynamo is working hard to help rescue Americans who have been unsuccessful at trying to leave.

65-year-old Miriam Cinotti is among one of the first Americans Project Dynamo helped rescue from Haiti. Cinotti who owns a bakery in Jacksonville, has dedicated years of her life to doing missionary work in Haiti.

She's now in the Dominican Republic waiting as they work to rescue more of her team members, but she said working with the state department has not been easy leaving many like her to rely on organizations like Project Dynamo to get out.

"It was a little scary, but I'm a feisty one. I'm a fighter and I will fight for what I know is right, and I know that America should be coming to get the people," Cinotti said.

Cinotti arrived in Haiti back on Feb. 23 working in a remote village with spotty service, but away from the violence in Port Au-Prince. She was able to reach the US government for help but said communication was poor and that she gave them the needed information multiple times but never saw any action.

"How much more do I need to tell you? They called me three times. It's very frustrating and at the same time you have the hope there, but when you feel like you're giving them the information, and they're not putting it in the right thing. There's a glitch somewhere or whatever. It's very frustrating," Cinotti explained.

Eventually, she was put in touch with Project Dynamo founder Bryan Stern, who quickly got to work flying to Haiti.

"We didn't know what the threat would be along the coast, so we flew low to get there. Then we flew, low and fast to get out and landed at our mid-point," Stern said.

From there, they took buses and boats for several hours before reaching Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

"This is the worst Haiti has ever been. It's not going to get better. It is going to take force to come in here and settle down the gangs, whatever it takes and for the people to have a life again," Cinotti said.

Now she's just waiting to be reunited with her family in Jacksonville.

"They're very happy. They just don't understand why I'm not home yet, and I told them there's a process. We're not going home until our team members are together. We were evacuated together. They were supposed to be. The plan just couldn't make it back, but we in no way shape or form are going to leave until we know they're out," Cinotti said.

Currently, Project Dynamo said they have 108 Americans on their rescue list that they're still working to get out of Haiti.

The group is completely donor-funded and say they are currently working on raising more money to get the resources they need to rescue more Americans.

