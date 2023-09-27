Pasco County man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

article

A Pasco County man was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot, according to the Department of Justice.

Ryan K. Yates, 37, of Holiday, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities said he and others helped to disrupt a joint session of Congress in the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

According to DOJ officials, Yates was spotted at the National Mall on January 6, wearing a blue and burgundy hoodie and a camouflage baseball cap with orange lettering that read "Make America Great Again."

Yates was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with the felony offense of civil disorder, as well as several misdemeanors including entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, among others.

Photo courtesy: Department of Justice

He entered the Capitol at around 2:17 p.m. on that day via the Senate Wing Door and then traveled to the House side of the building where he stood near a group of protestors. Officials said he was apparently typing on his phone, as the nearby protestors attempted to break into the House floor.

Photo courtesy: Department of Justice

Yates was eventually escorted out of the Capitol by police after entering the Capitol Rotunda and making his way to the front of the rioters, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section are investigating his case.