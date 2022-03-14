Japanese garden in Florida brings authentic experience from the Far East

Right here in Florida, you can take a journey to Japan without paying for airfare and a hotel.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located in Delray Beach. It’s a beautiful 16-acre Japanese Garden named after Sukeji "George" Morikami. Morikami was a Japanese immigrant to the United States who farmed in Palm Beach County for more than 65 years. Before Morikami passed away in 1976, he gifted his land to Palm Beach County.

"He really wanted his land to continually appreciated by the community," says garden curator, Heather Grzybek. "Palm Beach County really took it to the next level and made it a place of historical and cultural significance."





A walk through the garden takes visitors through six different historical periods in Japanese gardens.

"It’s basically going through Japan’s history and seeing how gardens have changed depending on what was going on in history at the time," says Grzybek.

Highlights include a large bamboo grove and the largest, permanent outdoors bonsai exhibit.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located on Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more by heading to the website.