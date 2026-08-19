Jeffrey Crum trial: State rests case in 1993 murder of Jennifer Odom

The Brief The state rested its case in Hernando County after calling more than two dozen witnesses in the decades-old murder trial of Jeffrey Crum. Jeffrey Crum Jr. testified that his father made confessions decades ago. The defense rested Wednesday afternoon, without calling any witnesses.



The state rested its case in Hernando County on Wednesday in the decades-old murder trial of Jeffrey Crum.

The prosecution called more than two dozen witnesses over the course of two days.

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Hernando County courtroom testimony

What we know:

Crum's son, Jeffrey Crum Jr., took the stand on Wednesday afternoon to testify for the state. He testified that decades ago, his father made some confessions about Jennifer Odom and the victim of a 1992 kidnapping and sexual assault.

Crum Jr. said that he and his father were drinking once, and he said that one day, his son would find out that he was a monster.

The younger Crum also testified that his father gave him a musical instrument when he was a child that prosecutors are linking to Jennifer Odom. He said the gift was unusual, because he was more interested in riding dirt bikes than in music.

The prosecution brought out Jennifer's clarinet case and clarinet. When asked if they looked familiar, Crum Jr. said, "yes."

Crum Jr. said the musical instrument his father had given him seemingly disappeared eventually.

The jury also heard testimony on Wednesday from an acquaintance who lived on the same property as Crum years ago and said Crum allegedly made confessions about Jennifer's murder.

Jennifer Odom disappearance history

The backstory:

In February 1993, Jennifer Odom disappeared after getting off a school bus in Pasco County. Her friend saw her get off the bus at her regular stop and walk in the direction of a blue truck.

Jennifer's body was later discovered in a wooded area in Hernando County. About two years later, investigators found her backpack and clarinet case in a different rural area.

Advanced DNA technology eventually helped identify and link Crum to the 1992 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at a Pasco County bus stop. He was convicted and received two life sentences in 2019.

In 2023, Crum was charged with the kidnapping, sexual battery and murder of Jennifer.

Cross-examination and defense move

What they're saying:

During cross-examination, Crum Jr. acknowledged that his father made statements about Jennifer while they were drinking. He told the defense that his father never provided specific details during these conversations.

"No time in between the time that you say that your father made these admissions to you did you ever contact law enforcement?" the defense asked Crum Jr.

"No ma'am," he answered.

Upcoming trial closing statements

What's next:

The defense rested its case on Wednesday without calling any witnesses. Closing statements are expected to begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m.