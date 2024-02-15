Jennifer Lopez coming to Tampa on first tour in 5 years

Jennifer Lopez is setting out on her first tour since 2019, and she's coming to Tampa to play at Amalie Arena.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The Wor Expand

JLo's ‘This Is Me … Now’ tour will stop in Tampa on Tuesday, August 27, the superstar announced on Thursday. The tour is slated to kick off on June 26 with a show at the Kia Center in Orlando and also makes a stop in Miami.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of her new album with the same name as a follow-up to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me … Then.’

Tickets for those interested will be available on Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. Members of her fan club will have access to resale tickets, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.