Lightning unveil highly anticipated alternate jersey

The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled their highly anticipated third jersey Thursday morning, going back to black.

The new alternate jersey features a black sweater with a prominent blue logo on the front. The back and shoulder numbers are cut out in white 3D font with blue trim as a nod to the Bolts' earliest uniforms.

The collar also showcases Tampa Bay's three Stanley Cup Championships in different colors.

FOX 13 Anchor Walter Allen showcased the latest jersey on Good Day Tampa Bay Thursday morning with our own WTVT twist.

