Jesuit High's class of 1975 holds 50th class reunion

The class of 1975 at Tampa's Jesuit High School recently held their 50th class reunion. 70 percent of the class attended. They say attending the all- boys high school forged friendships that have lasted 50 years.

Classmates regularly play golf together and tailgate at sporting events. They issued a challenge to other Jesuit graduating classes to match their endowment that pays tuition for deserving students who can't afford it.

Many have lived in the Tampa Bay Region their entire lives. They say changes to our area over the past 50 years have been unbelievable.

What they're saying:

"I was born and raised in Tampa. I tell people that you come to Tampa every 10 years on the decade, you don’t recognize the city, it changes that much," said Dennis Levine.

The Source: FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers interviewed leaders from the Jesuit High School class of 1975. Lloyd and photojournalist Kevin Carlson saw yearbooks and dozens of photos from Jesuit taken in the 1970's. Four of the leaders have lived in Tampa their entire lives and recounted their personal memories of how the area has changed.

