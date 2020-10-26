Joe Biden will return to Tampa for a Thursday campaign stop

With just over a week before Election Day, the candidates continue to schedule campaign stops in the battleground state of Florida.

On Monday morning, the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced he will be in Tampa Thursday. There is no word yet on where or what time any event will take place. He will also making a stop in Broward County.

Meanwhile, the first daughter will be in Sarasota on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump will appear at a rally for her father at Nathan Benderson Park. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will also attend.

RELATED: Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida, one day after Trump's visit

The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but gates will open at noon.

Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando Tuesday campaigning for his former vice president, and his running mate, Kamala Harris. He was recently in Miami on Saturday as both campaigns for Biden and President Donald Trump make a final push for Florida.

Trump and Mike Pence were also in Florida on Saturday.