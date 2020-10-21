Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida, one day after Trump's visit

article

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Florida this weekend, one day after President Donald Trump's rallies in the Sunshine State.

He's expected to visit Miami on Saturday, though details about the event have not yet been released.

It will be Obama's second in-person campaign appearance for his former vice president after holding events in Pennsylvania on Wednesday -- and his first in Florida.

President Trump is slated to hold two rallies in Florida on Friday, as both candidates are campaigning heavily in the battleground state with Election Day less than two weeks away.

RELATED: Why you're seeing so many Joe Biden ads on TV in Florida

Advertisement

Obama delivered a scathing rebuke of Trump's administration during his drive-in appearance in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, reminding voters of 2016 when Trump upset Hillary Clinton narrowly in several swing states.

“I don’t care about the polls,” Obama said. “There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn’t work out because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not this election.”

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app