John Madden: Tributes, condolences pour in for NFL legend

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in from the sports world over the passing of John Madden.

Madden, the former NFL coach, sportscaster and video game icon, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

"Absolute legend amongst legends," Arizona Cardinals’ defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted. "Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.

RELATED: NFL: John Madden, legendary coach and sportscaster, dies at 85

"When you think NFL football, you think John Madden," retired New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted. "RIP to a Legend."

"No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John," play-by-play announcer Al Michaels previously said.

"Rest in Paradise To the [G.O.A.T] John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on!!!!" Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden," the Las Vegas Raiders said in a statement.

"RIP, coach. You were a blessing to us all," tweeted football champion Ronnie Lott.

"I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football," retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre tweeted. "I’ll miss my dear friend."

Advertisement



