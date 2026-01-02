Daytime clubbing comes to Tampa: party early, sleep later

The Brief For early birds who aren't keen on staying up late, Dayshift is delivering the energy of a nightclub while throwing a party that begins at 5 p.m. Daytime clubbing events are becoming increasingly popular worldwide with Millennials. Dayshift takes place at the Ritz Ybor on Saturday, Jan 10.



Tampa is no stranger to late-night parties, especially in Ybor City. Now, a new trend is shifting when people hit the dance floor.

What we know:

Dayshift is bringing its party to the Ritz Ybor next Saturday, January 10th. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., delivering the energy of a nightclub without the late-night hours.

Jodi Paleveda was celebrating her birthday in Ybor City’s historic district with a large group of friends dressed in denim. She says daytime partying fits her lifestyle better.

"We don’t go out at night, we go out during the day," Paleveda said. "We start at two and try to get home by eight. That is what New Year’s should be about, being home early."

As the sun set on New Year’s Day, Justin Evans walked through downtown Ybor with his wife, Rasheeda. He says late nights are no longer appealing.

"I don’t really hit the club, so by about 10 o’clock I’m ready to go home," Evans said.

For a growing number of millennials, that mindset has become the new norm. It’s also what inspired Dayshift, designed for adults who still enjoy nightlife energy on an earlier schedule.

Craig Reynolds organizes Dayshift and says the concept is built for people whose priorities have changed over time.

"We’re targeting people who might have enjoyed the clubbing experience in their 20s, but their life is a little bit more responsible now," he said.

Dayshift blends vibrant music, dancing, and social connection into a daytime celebration. Attendees can expect high-energy DJs spinning iconic ’80s, ’90s and 2000s hits, along with dancers, disco balls and confetti throughout the venue.

Reynolds says the atmosphere encourages people to stay present and engaged on the dance floor.

What they're saying:

"It’s a very phone-free zone. We don’t have a no-phone policy, but we do notice that people have their phones in their pockets," he said. "They’re dancing, having a good time and energy levels are a bit higher. It’s almost like brunch meets nightlife experience."

Rasheeda Evans says the concept feels familiar. Reminding her of how people used to interact at clubs.

"It sounds nostalgic because in our 20’s, we weren’t on our phones as much," Evans said. "There was a lot more dancing going on than there is now."

The backstory:

What started overseas in Dublin, Ireland has quickly turned into a global party movement. Dayshift has hosted stops in Sydney, Toronto, Houston Atlanta and many more major cities.

Amanda Misner was crossing the street near the Ritz Ybor when she spotted a marquee advertising the event.

"That’s super creative and awesome for people who need a space to enjoy themselves with like-minded people," she said. "They’ll be able to go to bed early and wake up the next day refreshed."

Dayshift takes over the Ritz Ybor next Saturday, January 10th, from five to nine. Tickets are around $30 a piece and you can still buy them online.

Dayshift will take place on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Ritz Ybor. The event is open to guests 21 and older, lasting from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available on their website https://www.dayshiftparty.com/tampa.