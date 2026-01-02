Hernando County burn victims airlifted to trauma center after RV fire

The Brief Two burn victims were airlifted to a trauma center on Friday morning. Firefighters say an RV fire started in the 35000 block of Goolsby St in eastern Hernando County. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.



Two burn victims are in serious condition after being rescued from a fire early Friday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters say they responded to a RV fire in the 35000 block of Goolsby St in eastern Hernando County.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Authorities say an RV was fully engulfed in flames and a second RV was partially on fire when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the two victims were treated while firefighters tried to stop the flames.

The victims were airlifted to a burn unit and no one else was hurt, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.