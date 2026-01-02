Expand / Collapse search

Hernando County burn victims airlifted to trauma center after RV fire

Published  January 2, 2026 8:21am EST
Hernando County
The Brief

    • Two burn victims were airlifted to a trauma center on Friday morning.
    • Firefighters say an RV fire started in the 35000 block of Goolsby St in eastern Hernando County.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

WEBSTER, Fla. - Two burn victims are in serious condition after being rescued from a fire early Friday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters say they responded to a RV fire in the 35000 block of Goolsby St in eastern Hernando County.

Authorities say an RV was fully engulfed in flames and a second RV was partially on fire when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the two victims were treated while firefighters tried to stop the flames.

The victims were airlifted to a burn unit and no one else was hurt, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for the story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

