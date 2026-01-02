Hernando County burn victims airlifted to trauma center after RV fire
WEBSTER, Fla. - Two burn victims are in serious condition after being rescued from a fire early Friday morning, according to officials.
Firefighters say they responded to a RV fire in the 35000 block of Goolsby St in eastern Hernando County.
Authorities say an RV was fully engulfed in flames and a second RV was partially on fire when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the two victims were treated while firefighters tried to stop the flames.
The victims were airlifted to a burn unit and no one else was hurt, according to HCFR.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
