Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes distribution at Florida FEMA sites

The Tampa Greyhound resumed the use of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, after an 11-day pause due to reports of rare adverse effects.

The FDA and the CDC paused the J&J vaccine because they identified a total of 15 blood clot cases among nearly 8 million recipients of the shot.

Health experts say the FDA and CDC were doing their due diligence to make sure the vaccine was safe. The FDA Commissioner said this week that the vaccine meets its guidelines for safety and effectiveness.

People who got the shot at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Sunday tell Fox 13 they're happy it's back.

I don't like needles so for me it's great, it's like, if it wasn't for this I would've waited until they made it legal again because I am not a friend of needles," said Pedro Colon, who got the J&J shot Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says up to 3,000 doses of the J&J vaccine will be administered each day at all of the federally-supported vaccination sites in the state.

