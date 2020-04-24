Join the first virtual March for Babies

You can still help the March of Dimes March for Babies while social distancing.

This year, the March for Babies is going virtual. Anyone, anywhere can join in.

Through the "March for Babies Step Up!," you can fundraise in new ways, through a new step-counting app and fun virtual fundraising challenges. You can join anytime through May 15th.

Here's how to get started:

- Register here at marchforbabies.org by clicking "JOIN THIS EVENT"

- After registering, download the app.

- Start stepping and share your story using #MarchforBabies and #MFBStepUp!

- Request pledges from friends and family via the app – don't be shy!

- Visit the app daily and watch for challenges to participate in throughout the campaign.

- And don’t forget to make your own donation!

By fundraising for March for Babies, you help support moms and babies during COVID-19 and beyond.

For more information, head over to the March for Babies website.

