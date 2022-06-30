Judge to decide whether to block Florida's 15-week abortion law from taking effect

A judge is expected to announce his decision Thursday on whether Florida's new abortion law will take effect Friday as scheduled.

The new law – signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April – bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It only makes exceptions for fatal fetal abnormalities or if the mother's life is at risk. The law defines such abnormalities as "a terminal condition that, in reasonable medical judgment, regardless of the provision of life-saving medical treatment, is incompatible" with life outside the womb.

A violator of the third-degree felony could face up to five years in prison, and physicians and other medical professionals who violate the law could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation. Under current law, Florida had allowed abortions up to 24 weeks.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and other reproductive health providers asked the judge to issue a temporary injunction to stop the law from taking effect while a lawsuit plays out in the courts.

They argue an amendment in the Florida Constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy, which includes the right to abortion.

The judge heard arguments in the case Monday, and is expected to make his decision nearly one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

"The ban is blatantly unconstitutional under the state constitution," the ACLU of Florida said in a statement. The ACLU of Florida and other civil rights groups are representing the plaintiffs.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, called the legal challenges a "hurdle" for the 15-week law.

"In Florida, our attention must now shift to the state courts and the Florida Supreme Court as they evaluate HB 5 and determine its constitutionality here — an additional hurdle present in our state," Sprowls said.

In 1980, Florida voters amended the state constitution to guarantee a broad right of privacy, which includes the right to abortion, the abortion providers said in court papers.

Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy again in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections and would have prohibited state courts from interpreting the Florida Constitution to provide stronger protection for abortion than federal law, they said.

"Despite Florida's history of protecting the right to abortion, the Florida legislature recently engaged in a brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people," the abortion providers said. "It will deny Floridians autonomy over their own bodies and undermine their ability to make deeply personal decisions about their lives, families and health care free of government interference."

But the state of Florida in court papers asked the Florida judge to reject the request, saying those who are challenging the lawsuit have failed to show they will suffer "irreparable harm" if the injunction isn't granted. The state of Florida also argued that the abortion providers don't have standing to make a claim of a personal right to privacy since they are acting as third parties on behalf of their patients.

"In other words, doctors are not irreparably harmed simply because they cannot perform a procedure prohibited by state law," attorneys for the state of Florida said.

Separately, a South Florida synagogue also is challenging the legality of Florida's new abortion law, claiming it violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion "is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman" and for other reasons

The Florida law mirrors a similar measure passed in Mississippi, which a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court used to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

That day, Gov. DeSantis issued a statement on Twitter praising the Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case, saying the "prayers of millions have been answered."

"Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare," DeSantis said in the Twitter post.

By the numbers: 2022 abortions in Florida

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 5,795

— Broward County: 4,502

— Hillsborough County: 2,979

— Out-of-state residents: 2,372

— Orange County: 2,210

— Palm Beach County: 2,073

— Duval County: 1,813

— Pinellas County: 1,402

— Polk County: 904

— Lee County: 852

— Pasco County: 559

— Brevard County: 554

— Osceola County: 526

— Leon County: 474

— Volusia County: 471

— Seminole County: 464

— Manatee County: 400

— St. Lucie County: 392

— Escambia County: 390

— Alachua County: 382

— Marion County: 379

— Sarasota County: 360

— Collier County: 326

— Lake County: 289

— Okaloosa County: 225

— Clay County: 187

— Bay County: 176

— Hernando County: 171

— St. Johns County: 170

— Indian River County: 129

— Charlotte County: 128

— Martin County: 109

— Flagler County: 106

— Santa Rosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated June 10.

The Associated Press and the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.