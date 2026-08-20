TPA to replace 54-year-old air traffic control tower with FAA-approved funding

The Brief Tampa International Airport will build a new air traffic control tower to replace its current 54-year-old facility. The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $18 million for upgraded radar systems and controller displays. Officials are selecting a location that ensures line-of-sight visibility while construction continues on Airside D.



Tampa International Airport is set to build a new $155 million air traffic control tower to replace its aging facility, including $18 million in modern technology from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tampa airport tower replacement project

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration is moving forward with plans to build a new air traffic control tower at Tampa International Airport.

The current tower is 54 years old, making it one of the oldest operating towers in the nation. It was built in July 1972.

The FAA said it is providing $18 million to equip the airport with new radar systems and upgraded display screens for controllers.

Transportation officials say these technological advancements will help reduce flight delays and cancellations.

Modernizing Tampa air traffic systems

The backstory:

Air traffic control towers require continuous technological upgrades to handle modern automated systems.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University expert Michael McCormick explained that aging physical infrastructure—including plumbing, electrical lines, waterproofing, and air conditioning systems—must be updated to support modern computer processors.

The main building at the base of the tower also houses the radar approach control facility. This team manages air traffic for all aircraft arriving and departing Tampa.

Upgrading air traffic tools

What they're saying:

"Their jobs are difficult. They're stressful. They're taxing," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Aug. 11 regarding air traffic controllers. "If we can alleviate some of that pressure by giving them additional tools, we wanna do that for them."

McCormick also noted the importance of updating equipment amidst a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers.

"As technology evolves over time in a control tower, you start installing more and more automation, and you need to have the ventilation and air conditioning system that can handle all those new processors and equipment being installed in the control tower," McCormick said.

Selecting tower site location

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced the exact location for the new tower or a specific start date for construction.

Finding the right spot requires ensuring controllers have an unobstructed line of sight across the airfield, a process planners are actively evaluating using drones.

It is also unclear how long the build will take, though officials note construction will require a few years to complete. The project comes as the airport works to finish its new Airside D terminal.