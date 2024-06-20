‘Just Like Me’ camp offers healing for teens in foster care, chance to showcase talents learned

For more than a decade, a partnership between Family Support Services and The Performance Academy has shined a lot on older kids within the foster care community. Together, they run the Just Like Me Camp.

"It helps them connect with other teens in their similar situations and use the arts as a way to express themselves," The Performance Academy Executive Director Kathryn McAvoy said.

The three-week summer camp matches a small group of kids, ages 14-17, with various industry professionals. This year, campers are participating in music production, visual arts, drumming, spoken word and a fashion show.

"We use the arts as a coping mechanism," McAvoy said. "Most artists have learned to become artists, because they find that it's healing for them, so that's part of what we do is take professionals in their field and have them match with kids to teach them how they use the arts to self express, to be able to heal, to be able to cope."

The camp concludes with a two-hour showcase, where campers will perform and share what they’ve been working on the last three weeks. This year’s showcase will be at the Pasco Hernando State College Wesley Chapel campus on Friday, June 21.

"It’s only 12 days, less than 72 hours for together," McAvoy said. "They are able to get up on stage and share with an audience of several hundred, true feelings that they've never shared before. It is incredible to see the growth of these kids through the short period of time."

Organizers said each showcase is as different as the personalities of the kids involved.

"We hope that this showcases that our teens need love and care and just like any other child, and we hope that people can open their hearts, foster, mentor, any way they can help in any capacity," said Nyla Williams, the Family Support Services director of youth well being.

This is the 13th year for the Just Like Me Camp and Showcase. The partnership originated in Jacksonville and the Pasco and Pinellas County program was added last year.

Friday’s showcase is from 6-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public, but tickets must be purchased. For more information, visit fssc6.org.

