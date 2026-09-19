Juvenile arrested after shooting and injuring man in Holiday, deputies say

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The Brief A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Dawn Lane area of Holiday. Deputies detained a male juvenile in connection with the shooting, which stemmed from an argument between people who knew each other. The sheriff's office secured the weapon, confirmed no other injuries occurred, and stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A man was shot and seriously injured by a juvenile in Holiday on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Holiday Shooting Investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to the Dawn Lane area in Holiday around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Investigators said an argument between people who knew each other escalated when a male juvenile shot an adult man.

Deputies said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Law enforcement detained the juvenile at the scene and secured the weapon. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office reported no other injuries and stated the incident was isolated.

Ongoing Pasco Law Enforcement Details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the argument or what charges the juvenile may face as the investigation continues.