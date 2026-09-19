Juvenile arrested after shooting and injuring man in Holiday, deputies say
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A man was shot and seriously injured by a juvenile in Holiday on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Holiday Shooting Investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded to the Dawn Lane area in Holiday around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Investigators said an argument between people who knew each other escalated when a male juvenile shot an adult man.
Deputies said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Law enforcement detained the juvenile at the scene and secured the weapon. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office reported no other injuries and stated the incident was isolated.
Ongoing Pasco Law Enforcement Details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed what led to the argument or what charges the juvenile may face as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official updates provided by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.