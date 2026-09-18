Travel MRI tech accused of sexually battering patient at Florida hospital during medical scan

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The Brief Port St. Lucie police arrested a travel MRI technician in Brevard County following an alleged sexual assault of a patient at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital. Investigators secured hospital surveillance footage and crime scene evidence that they say yielded presumptive positive results for male semen. Gabriel Cruz, 42, faces a first-degree felony charge of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim.



A travel MRI technician faces a first-degree felony charge after hospital staff reported a patient was sexually assaulted during a medical scan in Port St. Lucie.

Gabriel Cruz, 42, was taken into custody in Brevard County on Wednesday evening following an investigation by Port St. Lucie Police detectives.

PSLPD sexual assault investigation

What we know:

Port St. Lucie Police detectives responded to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital on Monday after medical staff reported a female patient's account of being sexually assaulted during an MRI the previous day.

Investigators learned the patient had received medication prior to the procedure that caused her to become significantly drowsy.

Detectives worked alongside hospital personnel to identify Cruz, who had been working at the facility as a travel MRI technician since Aug. 24.

According to police, surveillance video from the MRI area established a timeline showing the patient entering the room and later being moved back toward her hospital room.

Investigators noted Cruz was seen on camera exiting the MRI room shortly after and throwing away materials.

Port St. Lucie Police crime scene investigators said they recovered those discarded items, which produced presumptive positive results for male semen.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Cruz on a charge of sexual battery involving a victim who was physically helpless or incapacitated.

The police department noted that hospital staff cooperated throughout the inquiry.

Details remaining unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed whether Cruz is suspected of involvement in any additional incidents at other facilities during his work as a travel technician.

What they're saying:

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital sent the following statement to FOX 13:

"We do not tolerate behavior that jeopardizes the safety or security of our patients. When this serious allegation was reported to us, we contacted law enforcement and ended the individual’s assignment. We have assisted law enforcement throughout its investigation and remain focused on supporting our patient."