3 arrested after detectives uncover drugs at Hillsborough home, hotel: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at a Mango area home, seizing drugs and making two arrests. Investigators tracked the main suspect of the narcotics case to a nearby hotel, taking him into custody shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. John Sattler II was arrested on out-of-state felony warrants and local drug charges after deputies found more narcotics in his hotel room, HCSO said.



Three people were arrested after Hillsborough County detectives served a search warrant at a home and a hotel room near Seffner, recovering illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.

Hillsborough drug arrests

The backstory:

The operation stemmed from an investigation into firearms and narcotics activity, HCSO said.

Detectives served the search warrant around noon Thursday at a home in the Mango area.

During the search, detectives recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrests of Timothy Shamblin, 60, and Kristen Caroway, 37, according to the sheriff's office.

Primary suspect hotel arrest

Dig deeper:

During the operation, detectives learned the primary person of the investigation was at a nearby hotel, HCSO said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., detectives arrested John Sattler II, 36, at the hotel.

Sattler was wanted on felony warrants from Kentucky and West Virginia and was also arrested on drug charges, according to HCSO.

Detectives searched Sattler's hotel room and recovered additional narcotics, the sheriff's office said.