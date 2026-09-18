Charges dropped against State Rep. Linda Chaney's husband after $105K repayment

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The Brief Prosecutors dropped charges against William Yovic, husband of State Rep. Linda Chaney, after he repaid over $100,000 in sales taxes. Yovic's attorneys say former workers systematically stole $400,000 from the motor coach business, leading to new charges against two employees. The Pinellas County state attorney issued a letter of nolle prose, ending the tax theft case against Yovic.



The Pinellas County state attorney has dropped state fund theft charges against William Yovic, husband of State Rep. Linda Chaney, following full repayment of owed sales taxes.

State Rep. Linda Chaney husband tax case

What we know:

The Pinellas County state attorney filed a letter of nolle prosse last week to formally dismiss the theft of state funds case against William Yovic. Yovic, who is married to State Rep. Linda Chaney, operates a motor coach business on Ulmerton Road.

Prosecutors originally accused him early last year of owing over $100,000 in sales taxes.

Yovic paid $105,000 back to the state to resolve the matter, according to his defense attorney, Brett Metcalf.

Pinellas County state attorney drops charges

What we don't know:

Prosecuting authorities have not confirmed full details of the agreement leading to the dismissed charge.

State officials have not publicly commented on whether additional civil penalties remain for the business, which is on Ulmerton Road.

Motor coach business theft investigation

The backstory:

Investigators initially charged Yovic early last year after alleging his company failed to remit collected state sales taxes.

Defense attorney Brett Metcalf stated the agreement required Yovic to fully pay back the state before prosecutors would drop all charges.

Law enforcement officers have charged two former employees in connection with the financial disruption at the motor coach business.

Defense counsel said the accused workers "systematically stole" $400,000 from Yovic's operations.