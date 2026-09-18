E-bike battery sparks house fire that kills dog, displaces 6 in New Port Richey

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The Brief Multiple people were displaced, and a dog died following a house fire in New Port Richey on Wednesday. Pasco County Fire Rescue crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started when a recently purchased e-bike battery sparked.



Heavy fire and smoke destroyed a New Port Richey home on Wednesday, displacing six people and killing a dog, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue

New Port Richey home destruction

What we know:

Firefighters arrived at the 4000 block of Grouper Lane to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, but officials said the home was a total loss.

Officials said four adults and two children were displaced, and one dog died in the fire.

Lithium-ion battery fire origin

The backstory:

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from a lithium-ion battery. They said an occupant had recently purchased an e-bike and an aftermarket battery.

After charging the battery, the resident found it did not fit the bike correctly and left it disconnected. A short time later, the occupant discovered the battery venting, according to investigators.

Fire investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names or conditions of the residents involved. Fire investigators have not stated if any other property was damaged or if the brand of the aftermarket battery has been identified.