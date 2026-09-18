E-bike battery sparks house fire that kills dog, displaces 6 in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Heavy fire and smoke destroyed a New Port Richey home on Wednesday, displacing six people and killing a dog, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Courtesy: Pasco County Fire Rescue
New Port Richey home destruction
What we know:
Firefighters arrived at the 4000 block of Grouper Lane to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, but officials said the home was a total loss.
Officials said four adults and two children were displaced, and one dog died in the fire.
Lithium-ion battery fire origin
The backstory:
Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from a lithium-ion battery. They said an occupant had recently purchased an e-bike and an aftermarket battery.
After charging the battery, the resident found it did not fit the bike correctly and left it disconnected. A short time later, the occupant discovered the battery venting, according to investigators.
Fire investigation details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the names or conditions of the residents involved. Fire investigators have not stated if any other property was damaged or if the brand of the aftermarket battery has been identified.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who provided official details on the response and cause of the fire.