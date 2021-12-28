Kahlúa will pay $25K to couple who ditch technology for a month

article

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur is issuing a potentially lucrative challenge to couples in the U.S. that requires a 30-day break from internet-based technology.

The liqueur company is calling the month-long dare "Kahlúa Stir Up Your Routine." Couples who enter the challenge will have the chance to win $25,000.

Winners of the five-figure grand prize will have to take and pass a polygraph test before they can claim their cash winnings.

According to the contest’s rules, the test will be conducted by a "sponsor-appointed representative to confirm their participation and engagement in the sponsor-provided activities and verify that they completed the requirement to be ‘internet and social media free’ in a manner acceptable by sponsor during the designated time period for each of the 30 nights of the challenge."

The winning couple will also receive a "Kahlúa Kit" on wheels, which appears to be a metal bar cart filled with 30 nights of activities, including Kahlúa Espresso Martini mixes, cooking challenges and feng shui guides.

Registration for the challenge will conclude Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Couples who wish to sign up for the challenge can submit an application on Kahlua.com/StirItUpChallenge . Competition hopefuls must be at least 21 years old and willing to submit a video bio for entry. Qualifying couples will be notified that they have been accepted into the competition.

Spectators who aren’t willing to give up the internet or social media will be able to follow updates from Kahlúa under the hashtag #KahluaStirItUpChallenge.

Kahlúa said it’s issuing this challenge because nearly half of Americans "admit" that they spend "five to six hours on their phones daily," which the brand claimed is equivalent to almost nine years spent on mobile devices.

The coffee liqueur, which is owned by Pernod Ricard, is reportedly hoping to encourage couples to spend more time with each other with this 30-day challenge.

