Kapok Tree Inn: Clearwater's Palace of Grandeur

The Brief The Kapok Tree Inn was a legendary, grand-scale dining destination in Clearwater, Florida, a celebrated 'escape' for locals and tourists alike for decades. Built in the 1950s around a massive, century-old Kapok tree, the restaurant was known for its opulent, Roman-inspired architecture, serving simple but elegant food in 12 different dining rooms. The property's rich history and architectural detail are being preserved today by Kapok Special Events, which hosts weddings and celebrations, allowing new generations to make memories in the historic space.



Before the age of theme parks and endless dining chains, one Clearwater spot defined a unique brand of Florida opulence: the Kapok Tree Inn.

Local historian Bill DeYoung describes the Inn as "The fanciest place in town. Unlike anything else," as it draws in visitors from around the globe with its promise of wonder.

The vision belonged to Richard Baumgartner, who in the 1950s, constructed the massive restaurant around a gigantic, original Kapok tree that had been planted in the late 1800s.

The resulting structure was a 79,000 square foot architectural marvel, often likened to a "Roman Holiday transplanted to the Florida tropics." Its success was astounding, with some reports claiming it served over 17,000 people in a single day—a feat that current owner Evan Rubenson still finds hard to fathom.

The Inn’s appeal was rooted in escapism. In an era without the constant distractions of the internet or cable TV, places like the Kapok offered a lavish break from the "everyday humdrum life," DeYoung noted. The 12 dining rooms and grand ballrooms were characterized by exceptional craftsmanship: intricate wood detail, plasterwork, and original columns and decorations have remained largely untouched since the 1950s.

The restaurant served its last dinners in May 1991.

Big picture view:

A third of the original property is now owned and operated by Evan Rubenson as Kapok Special Events, who emphasizes a commitment to preserving the building's historical integrity. Rubenson treats the preservation like "restoring maybe a classic car," ensuring that the unique columns, decorations, and architecture are maintained for posterity.

The Kapok’s legacy is deeply personal for many in the community. Director of Sales and Events Jasmen Marley is a second-generation employee; her father worked there as a dishwasher in the 1970s and celebrated the restaurant's last evening with her mother in 1991. Now, she takes pride in continuing her family's connection to the "dream."

READ: Reloading the legend: How Six-Gun Territory rode again

The enduring magic of the Kapok is in its nostalgia and its role as a setting for life's biggest moments. As Rubenson points out, many families have hosted multiple generations of weddings in the space, drawn back to the beautiful building that stands as a preserved testament to a bygone era, allowing them to make their own new memories.

What you can do:

To book an event or learn more, visit the Kapok Special Events website.