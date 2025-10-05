Keel Farms celebrates fall with 'Harvest Days" every weekend of October

The Brief Keel farms in Plant City is hosting "harvest days" every weekend in October. Some of the festivities include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, local vendor shops, camel rides and a petting zoo. Admission is free; parking is $10. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.



Pumpkins, pours, and plenty of petting-zoo fun are drawing big crowds to Keel Farms this fall.

The Plant City winery has turned its property into a family-friendly festival for its annual Harvest Days, celebrating all things autumn with local flavor.

Chief Operating Officer Wendy Camacho says opening weekend brought about 3,000 visitors eager for pumpkin-picking, hayrides, and live music.

"We had such a fun time with the pumpkin patch, the camel rides, the hayrides — it was such a fun experience for everybody," she said.

Beyond the pumpkins and pours, kids can hand-feed goats thanks to a partnership with the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, while Olaf the camel and his friends give rides and photo ops nearby.

Drone footage shows a sprawling corn maze that winds through the fields — perfect for families looking for a fall challenge before relaxing with a glass of Keel’s pumpkin-spice wine or apple-pie cider.

With more than 40 local vendors, food trucks, and open-air seating beneath the oak trees, it’s become one of the Bay Area’s most popular ways to celebrate the season — Florida-style.

"Harvest Days" continues every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Admission is free and parking is $10 per vehicle. Guests can expect rotating food trucks, live bands, and new seasonal wine releases each weekend. Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Road in Plant City.

