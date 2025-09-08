Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2026 theme

The Brief The 2026 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'Still Growing.' Organizers say the theme "beautifully captures who we are as a Festival and as a community." The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival is Feb. 26 – March 8 in Plant City.



We're getting our first glimpse at plans for the 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival.

What we know:

Event organizers say the theme for the 91st annual event will be ‘Still Growing.’

A new theme is created each year to give festivalgoers a sneak peek at what they can expect during the 11-day event.

This year's artwork promoting the festival features its strawberry character donning sunglasses and a farmer's hat while holding a crate of strawberries. Organizers say the design "reflects the Festival's continued growth in agriculture, entertainment, and community, while paying tribute to Plant City's rich strawberry industry."

The 2026 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'Still Growing.' Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

What they're saying:

"'Still Growing' beautifully captures who we are as a Festival and as a community," Florida Strawberry Festival Chairman of the Board Pam Warnock said in a statement. "Just like the strawberries we celebrate, we are still growing and that growth allows us to provide new experiences while honoring the heritage that makes this Festival so loved."

What's next:

The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival is Feb. 26 – March 8 in Plant City.