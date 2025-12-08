Kendra Scott jewelry pieces helping Muma Children’s Hospital patients

The Brief Patients at the Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) made their own Kendra Scott jewelry pieces at Monday’s pop-up event inside the hospital. 20% of sales at participating Kendra Scott stores will benefit Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.



Patients at the Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) made their own Kendra Scott jewelry pieces at Monday’s pop-up event inside the hospital.

"Our patients and families are going through a lot of stress. It's hard to be in the hospital during the holidays. You can feel disconnected from your friends and family," Sarah Frahn, vice present for Women & Children’s Services at Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, said. "So bringing in an event like this right at their doorstep really allows them to just have fun and disconnect and be a kid again."

The backstory:

Kendra Cares is the jewelry designer’s philanthropic program that allows pediatric patients to customize their own necklaces, bracelets, and earrings through its Color Bar events at no cost.

On Monday, the Color Bar set up inside the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH. Young patients picked out their own stones to make customized necklaces, bracelets, and earrings for free.

Zoey Stewart, 13, has been battling a kidney disorder for almost her entire life, which means many treatments and hospital stays.

"They don't know if I'll ever go fully in remission, but we hope I will," Stewart told FOX 13.

So Monday’s jewelry event meant a lot to the Brandon teen.

"They actually take time out of their day to come here and visit us and do stuff for us like this while we're getting better," Stewart added.

In addition to making jewelry for themselves, patients could also make pieces for their loved ones.

Stewart made a necklace for her older sister. Patient Hailey Hart, 11, made two necklaces: One for herself and one for her stepmom.

"Because she was there the whole time I was in the hospital," Hart told FOX 13.

What you can do:

20% of sales at participating Kendra Scott stores will benefit Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For online sales, the same promotion starts Tuesday and goes through Dec. 19. For more information, click here.