Charges filed in Lido Key jet ski crash that killed rising Baltimore Orioles prospect: FWC

The Brief Charges have been filed eight months after a Lido Key jet ski crash that killed a rising Baltimore Orioles prospect, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Salvador Manalili, 44, the Sarasota man who rented out the jet ski, faces multiple violations after investigators say he was operating a livery business without a valid permit. Jesus Palacios, 21, has been charged with violating a navigation rule after he told officers that the jet ski hit a wave and launched into the air before losing control and striking the other jet ski.



Eight months after a tragic jet ski collision claimed the life of a Baltimore Orioles Minor League player, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed criminal charges against the man who rented out the jet ski and one of the riders.

The crash happened on June 15, 2025, just offshore of South Lido Beach. According to police reports, two boats, each carrying two people, collided head-on and all four people were ejected into the water.

Salvador Manalili, 44, the Sarasota man who rented out the jet ski, faces multiple violations after investigators say he was operating a livery business without a valid permit. Jesus Palacios, 21, has been charged with violating a navigation rule after he told officers that the jet ski hit a wave and launched into the air before losing control and striking the other jet ski.

After the crash, 19-year-old Luis Guevara, an infielder in the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system, was pulled to shore by "Good Samaritans" and rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but he died two days later from internal and brain trauma. The other victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

The backstory:

Guevara, a native of Venezuela, had signed with the Orioles in 2023 and was making his U.S. debut with the Florida Complex League affiliate at the time of the crash.

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What they're saying:

In a statement, the FWC said, "On behalf of all members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, we would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Luis A. Guevara Aponte."

Orioles general manager Mike Elias released a statement after the crash, writing in part:

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."