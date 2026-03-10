Florida couple shoots, kills Brandon man while trying to evict him from apartment: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - A husband and wife have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Brandon.
The backstory:
Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they got a disturbance call shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive, which is where the Lakewood Place apartment complex is located.
Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the complex.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Dig deeper:
On Tuesday, HCSO announced the arrests of James Sidney Llanos, 47, and his wife, 39-year-old Lizeina Marie Cepeda.
Investigators said the couple was subletting their apartment for 30-year-old Travon Jackson.
On Monday, according to the HCSO, the couple entered the apartment to evict Jackson, and an altercation ensued.
READ: Bradenton officer shoots, kills armed person while conducting ‘high-risk’ search warrant: Police
That’s when investigators said Llanos shot Jackson to death.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Llanos has been charged with first-degree murder while engaged in a burglary and armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery (dangerous weapon or explosive) (firearm great bodily harm/death).
READ: Suspect shoots, kills man clearing lot in New Port Richey before getting in gunfight with deputies: PSO
Cepeda was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in a burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.
The shooting is still under investigation.
What they're saying:
"This was a senseless act of violence that cost a man his life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked quickly to piece together what happened and make sure those responsible are held accountable for their actions."
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 13 News reports.