Florida couple shoots, kills Brandon man while trying to evict him from apartment: HCSO

The Brief A married couple has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Brandon. Investigators said the couple was trying to evict a man they were subletting their apartment to when the shooting occurred. James Sidney Llanos, 47, and his wife, 39-year-old Lizeina Marie Cepeda have both been charged with first-degree murder while engaged in a burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.



The backstory:

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they got a disturbance call shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive, which is where the Lakewood Place apartment complex is located.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the complex.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, HCSO announced the arrests of James Sidney Llanos, 47, and his wife, 39-year-old Lizeina Marie Cepeda.

Investigators said the couple was subletting their apartment for 30-year-old Travon Jackson.

On Monday, according to the HCSO, the couple entered the apartment to evict Jackson, and an altercation ensued.

That’s when investigators said Llanos shot Jackson to death.

Llanos has been charged with first-degree murder while engaged in a burglary and armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery (dangerous weapon or explosive) (firearm great bodily harm/death).

Cepeda was charged with first-degree murder while engaged in a burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery.

The shooting is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This was a senseless act of violence that cost a man his life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives worked quickly to piece together what happened and make sure those responsible are held accountable for their actions."