Cross Creek Ranch closure leaves nearly 70 employees without jobs, dozens of weddings canceled

The fallout continues after the sudden closure of Cross Creek Ranch, a popular wedding venue in Dover that shut down abruptly last week. It left employees jobless and dozens of couples searching for new places to hold their weddings.

The closure came without warning from owners Bonnie and Sean McSharry, who informed the couples by email that the business was shutting down due to "circumstances beyond our control and significant changes within the industry."

What they're saying:

According to Valerie Anderson, who worked at the ranch for a decade as the lead wedding coordinator, the shutdown has affected the venue’s nearly 70 staff members.

"I felt like my heart had been ripped out," Anderson said.

She described the staff as a tight-knit group that took pride in hosting weddings and celebrations.

"We were everyone’s cream of the crop," she said. "I have worked in many, many places and I have never seen such a family bond as we had there."

According to Anderson, the closure also disrupted close to 40 weddings scheduled through 2027, including 18 ceremonies planned in the next two months.

What we know:

In an email from the owners that was shared with FOX 13, couples were told they would not receive refunds from the venue and were instead advised to contact their wedding insurance providers. Anderson said employees were also notified in an email this week that neither they nor vendors will be paid outstanding debts unless the venue is eventually sold.

Cross Creek is currently listed on BizQuest.com. Although the asking price is no longer posted on the website, it was listed at $4 million as recently as last week.

Anderson said Cross Creek Ranch saw a surge in business after the COVID-19 pandemic, when postponed weddings combined with new bookings.

By the numbers:

At its peak, Anderson said the venue hosted between five and 10 weddings each week. But, the number of wedding venues in the Tampa Bay area also grew rapidly and bookings slowed in recent years.

Public records in Hillsborough County indicate possible financial struggles for the venue’s owners. The property currently carries more than $20,000 in unpaid property taxes.

Court records also show the McSharrys settled a foreclosure case with a mortgage lender last November involving more than $363,000.

"This is my opinion, is that she was in quicksand, financially," Anderson said.

The other side:

Calls, emails and text messages to the owners have gone unanswered. In an email provided by one of the couples to FOX 13, the owners wrote:

"It is with profound sadness that we must share difficult news. Cross Creek Ranch has officially ceased operations and has closed permanently.

There are no words to adequately express how deeply sorry we are that this affects what should be one of the most meaningful and magical days of your life. We understand the significance of your wedding and the planning, anticipation, and emotion that surround it. We recognize that this news is incredibly upsetting, and you have every right to feel that way.

Due to circumstances beyond our control and significant changes within the industry, we are unable to host your wedding as planned. This decision was not made lightly. We explored every possible avenue to continue operations but ultimately were unable to sustain the business.

We strongly encourage you to contact your wedding insurance provider immediately to begin the claims process. You may provide them with this written notice as confirmation of closure.

If you require additional documentation for insurance purposes, please let us know and we will provide what we are able.

We are truly sorry but Cross Creek Ranch is unable to host your wedding now or in the future.

With sincere regret,

Bonnie and Sean McSharry"

Wedding industry in Tampa Bay area

Despite the sudden closure, venues and vendors across the Tampa Bay area have begun stepping in to help couples whose weddings were canceled. Anderson said wedding professionals across the region are working together to help couples rebuild their plans.

"Businesses do fail, they do," she said. "But right now, these brides need somebody to hold them and say ‘we’re going to make it right.’"

A local wedding expert has been compiling a list of businesses offering assistance to affected couples.