Kennedy Boulevard construction continues through late 2027 as major upgrades move forward

The Brief FDOT says the $23 million Kennedy Boulevard improvement project construction is expected to continue through late 2027. Crews are installing a new underground drainage system, including stormwater pipes up to 42 inches in diameter, to improve flooding concerns and roadway safety. Additional upgrades include roadway resurfacing, ADA-compliant sidewalk and curb ramp improvements, and new traffic signals at Habana, Fremont and Oregon avenues.



Drivers traveling along Kennedy Boulevard should prepare for continued delays as a major Florida Department of Transportation project remains underway with more than a year of construction still ahead.

Kennedy Boulevard construction continues

What we know:

The $23 million improvement project is designed to address drainage issues and improve safety along one of Tampa's busiest roadways.

New drainage system aims to reduce flooding

Dig deeper:

A major component of the project involves the installation of a new underground stormwater drainage system.

FDOT crews are placing large stormwater pipes beneath Kennedy Boulevard, with some measuring approximately 42 inches in diameter. The work requires significant excavation and lane impacts as crews continue building the system designed to better manage stormwater throughout the corridor.

Construction on the project began in August 2025 and is expected to continue through late 2027.

Drivers encouraged to plan ahead

What they're saying:

Transportation officials are urging motorists to allow extra travel time and check traffic conditions before heading out.

"So it's going to be pretty slow going out there. We're just again asking for a check your map, your routes, leave early. Make sure you're checking your destination, how long it's gonna take you. You're gonna need extra time," said Kristen Carson, an FDOT spokesperson, when this construction got underway.

FDOT also advises drivers not to use neighborhood streets as shortcuts and instead consider alternate routes, including nearby interstate highways when possible.

Additional safety improvements

Beyond drainage upgrades, the project includes several improvements aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility.

Plans call for resurfacing the roadway, upgrading curb ramps and sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and installing new traffic signals at Habana Avenue, Fremont Avenue and Oregon Avenue.

Officials say the improvements will provide long-term benefits for drivers, pedestrians and surrounding neighborhoods once construction is complete.