Kenneth Starr, Clinton whitewater prosecutor and former federal judge, dies at 76

article

Former federal judge and U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr died Tuesday at the age of 76 at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery, according to a family statement.

Starr was a Reagan judicial appointee who also served former president George H.W. Bush as Independent Counsel. Starr also served as President and Chancellor of Baylor University and Dean of the Pepperdine School of Law.

He left Baylor in 2016 amid a scandal over the school’s handling of sexual assault accusations against football players. Starr said his resignation was the result of the university’s board of regents seeking to place the school under new leadership following the scandal, not because he was accused of hiding or failing to act on information.

RELATED: Linda Tripp of Clinton-Lewinsky scandal fame dead at 70

Starr said he left the post with a clear conscience.

Starr began investigating former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 1980s Arkansas land deals in 1994. In January 1998 his probe was expanded to include Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton was accused of lying under oath to a federal grand jury about his relationship with Lewinsky. His impeachment trial in the Senate began the first week of January and concluded, with an acquittal, on Feb. 12.

Starr was born July 21, 1946. He grew up in San Antonio where his father was a barber and minister. He graduated from George Washington University, earned a master's degree from Brown University and a law degree from Duke University Law School.

Starr is survived by his wife Alice Jean Mendell whom he married on August 23, 1970, one week before he began law school.

The family says Starr will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. A memorial service for family only will be held at Antioch Community Church in Waco on Saturday, September 24.

The family asks instead of flowers, members of the public can make donations to Alliance Defending Freedom 15100 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or Religious Freedom Institute 316 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Suite 501 Washington, DC 20003.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.