Kids receive crash course in performing arts at New Tampa Performing Arts Center Spring Break Camp

The Brief Kids are spending their spring break learning about performing arts at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. They learn acting, set design and stage makeup. Encore! Camp returns with four two-week sessions this summer.



Twenty kids are spending their spring breaks learning all about performing arts at Encore! Camp at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center (NTPAC).

"It's an opportunity for all of our campers to dabble in a little bit of everything in the performing arts," NTPAC Education Programming Coordinator David Estevez said.

What we know:

Campers spend each day focusing on different aspects of the performing arts world. They learn acting, set design, stage makeup and improvisation.

"Thinking on your feet, because a lot of the times when you're asked a question, you may hesitate to answer, and I want them to have the courage to say anything. There's no wrong answer," NTPAC Acting Instructor Kathy Norman said.

For Norman, watching the kids go through the improv exercises is a true joy.

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"The kids say the darndest things, they're really creative," Norman said. "They go in a direction that I don't anticipate, which always makes it entertaining for me, but you can see how they come up with real sincere comments and sometimes the comments are off the wall, so you never know what they're going to say."

Estevez works with the kids on script writing. Each group creates a one-of-a-kind skit throughout the week.

"My goal always at camp is that, hopefully, we can ignite a small flame, be it overall in the performing arts or within this particular area," Estevez said.

Staff hope that the camp serves as a gateway to future NTPAC offerings.

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What they're saying:

"We've developed an entire array of programming, from our camps to our classes to our theater for young audiences, with the idea that one will be the catalyst into the next," Estevez said. "Hopefully, we get a kid over the summer that has never done performing arts. We'll ignite that little flame in them, and then we'll get them into our classes. They'll fall in love in those classes, and then they'll want to attend live performances. Here at the theater, we have 300 performances a year."

What's next:

Encore! Camp returns with four two-week sessions this summer. The cost is $240 per session. The staff is hoping for 30 kids a session.

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