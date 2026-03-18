Tampa Bay Sun unveil championship banner during Women’s Empowerment Night

The Brief The Tampa Bay Sun unveiled the championship banner from their inaugural season on Wednesday night. The professional soccer team hosted Women’s Empowerment Night, highlighting Girl Scouts, female leaders and local businesses. The Sun fell 3–0 to Brooklyn FC at Riverfront Stadium.



A championship banner now hangs for the Tampa Bay Sun after the team unveiled it Wednesday night. It marks a historic moment for Tampa’s first women’s professional sports team.

The backstory:

Now in their second season, the Sun raised the banner to honor last year’s title run. The ceremony was part of the team’s Women’s Empowerment Night.

Tampa Bay Sun FC President and General Manager Christina Unkel says the moment reflects both the team’s success and its future.

"It has been an incredible accomplishment, and we’ve only just begun," Unkel said.

The pregame tribute highlighted a championship run in which the Sun defeated higher-ranked teams. The team also hosted the first women’s professional playoff game in the area.

Big picture view:

Unkel says the night emphasized the importance of women supporting each other.

"We’ve got women coming out and supporting other women," Unkel said. "Not just in sports, in business, these are our young leaders."

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida were front and center throughout the event. They sold cookies, participated in pregame ceremonies and walked onto the field with players.

Six-year-old Girl Scout Brielle Green says the experience stood out.

What they're saying:

"My favorite part is selling cookies, making new friends and learning new things," Green said.

The Girl Scouts also led the flag presentation and honor guard. The opportunity gave them a close-up look at the players in action.

Mariana Lynn Togado, a 12th-grade Girl Scout, says the night shows how women’s sports are continuing to grow.

"It’s amazing, especially when it comes to women in sports, you know, like as we’re evolving… also, Girl Empowerment is evolving," Togado said.

Dig deeper:

The team also highlighted women-owned businesses with a marketplace around the stadium. The event was presented by BRANDT, one of the club’s earliest sponsors.

Sierra-Shae Brandt, marketing manager for BRANDT, says the partnership represents something bigger than soccer.

"As a woman, it’s everything," Brandt said. "Recognizing other strong women in the community and all their efforts, especially the Sun, as the first women’s professional sports team in Tampa."

The celebration extended beyond the result on the field. The Sun fell 3-0 to Brooklyn FC.