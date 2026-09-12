Victim speaks after Wesley Chapel roadside confrontation leads to shooting

The Brief A 23-year-old Wesley Chapel man says another driver fired multiple shots at his truck early Friday morning. Pasco deputies found nine shell casings at the scene, and the victim says his truck has seven bullet holes. No one was injured, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.



Wesley Chapel Roadway Shooting

What we know:

What started as a night at a Luke Bryan concert ended with a terrifying encounter on a Wesley Chapel roadway.

Wesley Coons, 23, says another driver pointed a gun at him and fired multiple shots after a brief roadside confrontation early Friday morning.

The bullets struck Coons' truck, but no one was injured.

What happened?

The backstory:

Coons says he had just dropped off friends after the concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater and was driving east on County Road 56 near Meadow Pointe Boulevard.

He says he noticed a sedan partially traveling in the bicycle lane and rolled down his window to check on the driver

Coons says the driver appeared to take offense.

He says a green laser was then pointed at him, followed by a gun.

Coons tried to get away by making a U-turn.

That's when, he says, the gunfire started.

"I’m ducking and it was loud," Coons said. "My ears were ringing and all I could hear was rounds hitting my truck."

Nine shell casings found

By the numbers:

After the shooting, Coons says he found a Pasco County deputy nearby and reported what happened.

Deputies found nine shell casings at the scene.

Coons says his truck has seven bullet holes, including one in the fender and another that went through the truck and became lodged in the headlight.

No injuries were reported.

No arrest has been made

Dig deeper:

Coons says he is grateful to be alive but is still struggling to sleep after the shooting.

He says he also doesn't feel comfortable returning to the intersection.

As of the latest information available, no one has been taken into custody.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office could not confirm whether the incident is being investigated as a road-rage incident.

Pasco County Authorities Search

What's next:

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.