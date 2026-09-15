Brothers arrested after child sex abuse material investigation leads to standoff: HCSO

The Brief Investigators arrested a Plant City man Tuesday following an armed standoff sparked by a child sexual abuse material investigation. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home with two firearms before deputies safely took him into custody. The suspect's brother was also arrested at the scene after allegedly interfering with law enforcement officers.



A 43-year-old convicted felon is arrested Tuesday following an armed standoff during a child sexual abuse material search warrant in Plant City.

Armed standoff in Plant City

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Internet Predator Unit and SWAT Team arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Juanita Drive to execute a search warrant.

Investigators launched the operation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of 55 video files showing child sexual abuse material involving young victims.

When law enforcement approached, 43-year-old David Urbina allowed his family to leave before barricading himself inside the house.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

SWAT members breached two areas of the building, allowing negotiators to establish contact while Urbina armed himself with two guns.

Urbina eventually walked outside after extended negotiations, where deputies deployed a Taser to arrest him without injury to personnel.

He faces 55 counts of solicitation or possession of child sexual abuse material, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant, and resisting an officer without violence.

Obstruction and additional charges

Dig deeper:

Deputies also arrested Urbina's 47-year-old brother, Demencio Urbina, after they explained he approached detectives aggressively, ignored orders to clear the scene, and resisted physical detention. Detectives used a Taser on him as well.

Law enforcement officials seized several electronic devices from the home to continue their evidence review.

He faces charges of resisting an officer without violence and obstruction during execution of a search warrant.

Sheriff statements

What they're saying:

"This suspect thought he could hide behind a locked door and avoid accountability. He was wrong," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "When he barricaded and armed himself, our SWAT Team and Internet Predator Unit responded with professionalism and patience, bringing a resolution with no injuries. We will continue holding those who prey upon children accountable."