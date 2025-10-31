'KPop Demon Hunters' homemade costumes foster creativity for Halloween

The Brief Retail costumes for the hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters" have been hard to find. Many parents are making their kids' costumes. Costumes are also popular in the cosplay world.



Many costumes based on the hit movie "KPop Demon Hunters" will feature a lot of homemade creativity this Halloween.

"My kids were immediately fascinated with it," Tampa parent Megan Griffin said.

The backstory:

Thanks in large part to its memorable music, "KPop Demon Hunters" took the world by storm this year, becoming Netflix’s all-time most watched film. The characters wear a variety of cool costumes throughout the movie, predictably becoming a top choice for Halloween kids' costumes. Because of the surprise and viral nature of the film, retail costumes have been difficult to find.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been making my kids' costumes since they were very little," Griffin said.

Griffin’s homemade costumes feature a mix of thrifted items, craft store finds and materials lying around the house.

"(I thought) oh boy, only because there's a lot of flair when it comes to these KPop Demon Hunters," Griffin said.

Griffin is making costumes worn during the hit song "Golden", featuring shiny black jackets with gold embellishments.

In addition to parents making Halloween gear, the costumes have been a popular choice for cosplayers, including Mina Noir, who has been making costumes and cosplaying for 20 years.

"Seeing something and turning it into real life is an interesting challenge creatively and intellectually, and then getting to wear it and feel pretty and walk around with my friends at a convention is like no other feeling in the world, Noir said."

Noir has also made a costume from "Golden." It features thrifted items as well, including a tablecloth for the outside of the jackets. Some embellishments, like the shoulder pads, are 3D printed.

Both Griffin and Noir love what they do and love that this season's challenges have forced others to get creative.

"I do love the concept that people are now getting creative and making things at home. That's really fun and really interesting and really cool. Obviously, I'm a huge fan of sewing, and I don't want the art to die out, so I do love that this has inspired people to create," Noir said.

Griffin is known as her neighborhood's crafty parent. She loves sharing her tricks of the trade.

"A lot of people are asking me how to make it from scratch," Griffin said. "That's pretty amazing. That's a goal of mine is to make three more people addicted to sewing and making their own costumes."