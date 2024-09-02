Lakeland child cancer patient surprised with Cybertruck parade: 'It makes me happy'

A 10-year-old girl in Lakeland has another fight ahead of her. She’s battling stage four cancer for the third time. Her community wanted to make sure she was energized and ready to face it again. They surprised her with her very own Taylor Swift-themed Cybertruck parade.

Aubrey Hutson is ready to battle cancer again thanks to her community.

"I was like, ‘oh my gosh. This is crazy, it’s all for me.’ It’s amazing how many people came out and just said hi and brought their Cybertrucks," Hutson exclaimed.

Friday night, she was surprised with a Cybertruck dance party featuring 12 of the futuristic vehicles and dozens of her friends and family.

"I thought it was cool," Hutson added. "It makes me happy when I see them around the road."

"It means a lot to us to see our community hold her up. It brings us through a lot of hard times," her mother, Lindsey Hutson, said.

Aubrey was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021, then in 2023 and again recently. While her family looks for trials and treatment nationwide, her community wanted to make sure she felt the love and support.

Jason Blount helped the family pull the surprise together and organized all the Cybertrucks.

"It’s to bring energy and enthusiasm around it and behind her and raise a little money for her as well. It’s a community effort," Blount explained.

Making sure Aubrey and her family knows no one fights their battle alone.

"I feel blessed we can bring this energy and happiness into the weekend," Blount added.

"You got this and you can do whatever you want to do and you can be happy no matter what," Hutson said.

