Lakeland city commissioners extend mask mandate into September

City leaders in Lakeland voted Monday to extend their mandatory indoor mask resolution, which was set to expire at 5 p.m.

Lakeland's mask order requires anyone who lives, works, visits, does business in the city of Lakeland to wear a face covering in any indoor location other than their home when social distancing is not possible.

"If there are people out there, and you don't see this as a perfect policy, I hear you," said Chad McLeod, a city commissioner. "But I would ask you to come along side us in this. We need everybody in the community together in this."

The mandate also stated that if an individual was not in compliance with the order, they could be cited and fined up to $250. However, as of Friday, the city says they haven't issued any tickets.

The vote was 5 to 2 in favor of extending mask resolution until September 8.

