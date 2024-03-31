PHOTOS: Lakeland clubhouse engulfed in flames

article

A clubhouse at Wedgewood Golf & Country Club was engulfed in flames on Saturday, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Firefighters say there was smoke and fire coming from the abandoned clubhouse located at 401 Carpenters Way.

Courtesy: Lakeland Fire Department

According to officials, crews were dispatched around 5:45 p.m.

READ: Tampa house catches fire, firefighter injured

Seven LFD units arrived at the scene along with Polk County Fire Rescue and Lakeland Police Department.

Courtesy: Lakeland Fire Department

An inspector from the Lakeland Fire Department was also at the scene but no investigation was started on Saturday.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter